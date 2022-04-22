THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Rain, heavy at times is expected with total amounts of 25 to 40 mm expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Environment Canada has upgraded the previous weather advisory this morning.

The rain is expected to last until Sunday.

The cause is the Colorado Low, that NNL first reported earlier this week.

This low pressure system is expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation and then significant rainfall for portions of northwestern Ontario beginning today.

Precipitation may begin as snow, ice pellets, or freezing rain before changing completely to rain this evening or overnight. Rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm are expected; however, locally higher amounts are possible especially for areas that receive thunderstorms.