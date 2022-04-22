THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – UPDATED – There are weather alerts out across much of the region this morning.

A Colorado Low is expected to bring significant rainfall for portions of northwestern Ontario Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected; however, locally higher amounts are possible especially for areas near the Minnesota border due to isolated thunderstorms. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Thunder Bay

UPDATED – Thunder Bay is under a Rainfall Warning issued by Environment Canada. The city will see increasing cloudiness through the morning with a 40 per cent chance of snow late this afternoon.

Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Friday will be +2. The wind chill will be -8 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow or rain this evening. The rain will start late this evening. There is a risk of thunderstorms overnight. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are forecast. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of +1.

The Nolalu Fire Department issued an update on Thursday calling on residents to prepare for possible flooding.

Fort Frances

UPDATED – Fort Frances is under a Rainfall Warning. For Friday, skies will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow this morning. Rain will be starting near noon. Rainfall amounts of 5 mm. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for the day of +4.

Rainfall Warning in Effect

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see rain with risk of thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts 10 to 20 mm. Winds will be from the east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of +2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

UPDATED – Dryden and region is under a Rainfall Warning as well.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

It is -2 in Dryden this morning. Skies will becoming cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow mixed with rain.

Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day of +2. Wind chill -7 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see eriods of snow mixed with rain changing to rain this evening. There will be a risk of freezing rain and thunderstorms late this evening and after midnight with a continued risk of thunderstorms overnight. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are forecast. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of zero.



Neskantaga

Neskantaga is under a special weather advisory. For Friday, expect sunny skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High +5. Wind chill -12 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies. It will become cloudy after midnight with a 60 per cent chance of light snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.