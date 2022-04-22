WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for much of Southern Manitoba.

Heavy rain bringing 30 to 40 mm to parts of southern Manitoba by Sunday.

Snow this morning will quickly change over to rain. This rainfall will persist through Saturday with some areas receiving more rain Saturday night and Sunday. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 mm will fall. The heaviest rain will fall on Saturday with embedded thunderstorms possible. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Freezing rain is also possible across the international border this morning.

Rain will change over to snow beginning on Saturday evening through Sunday morning from west to east. Snowfall warnings may follow.

Strong winds gusting 60 to 90 km/h on Saturday and Sunday are also expected. Reduced visibilities in blowing snow will occur when wind and snow align on Sunday.

This system is expected to move into Ontario later in the weekend bringing cooler temperatures.