Pickle Lake Incident: Two Arrested Following Early Morning Collision

Sioux Lookout OPP

Pickle Lake – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 599 in the early hours of January 15, 2024, there were no injuries reported.

The OPP investigation led to the suspicion of impairment by drugs as a contributing factor in the collision.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Thunder Bay resident Kevin Sakanee, faces multiple charges including impaired operation, obstructing a peace officer, and personation.

Additional charges included possession of an open liquor container and controlling a vehicle with cannabis readily accessible. Sakanee, who lacks a valid driving license, was placed in custody and awaits a court appearance in Sioux Lookout on January 16, 2024.

A 29-year-old from Sioux Lookout was also apprehended in connection with the incident, charged with possessing an open liquor container in an unauthorized location.

