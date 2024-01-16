Neskantaga First Nation, ON – For over a year, Neskantaga First Nation leadership has been preparing to take 30 of its youth to Toronto to see the NHL All-Star Weekend for what Chief Chris Moonias has called the “trip of a lifetime.”

“For many of our youth, this will be their first time in Canada’s biggest city,” said Moonias, adding that “the last few years has been difficult for our young people. Between the pandemic and school closures, loss and grieving, enduring Canada’s longest-standing boil water advisory, and grappling with other mental-health issues, our youth have demonstrated true resilience in dealing with these tough times. They deserve an experience like this to inspire them and encourage them to dream.”

Neskantaga’s organizing committee, including its Chief and Council and the community’s education director Tony Sakanee, have been planning the highly anticipated trip for more than a year. The youth will be travelling from January 31 to February 5, 2024, during which time they will attend the NHL All-Star game and skills competition, and visit iconic landmarks like the CN Tower, the Royal Ontario Museum, Niagara Falls, and other attractions, if time and funding allow.

The remote First Nation’s organizing committee has purchased two spectator suites for the game, as well as accommodations and airline tickets. They’re looking for additional support to help with remaining costs, including meals, ground transportation, and admission to other events and attractions for the youth. “We’re grateful for any donations made in support of our youth, who we know will benefit immensely from this opportunity,” said Moonias.

A GoFundMe has been set up for those who wish to contribute. Anyone who may want to contribute directly to the organizing committee can contact Matawa First Nations Management.

For more information, please contact: Charnel Anderson, Communications Generalist – Matawa First Nations at (807) 621-9405 or by email at canderson@matawa.on.ca.