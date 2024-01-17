Extreme Cold Warning in Far North Ontario

Regions Under Warning

THUNDER BAY – Weather Desk – Extreme cold warnings are currently in effect for several regions across Far North Ontario. These include Wasaho Cree Nation, Peawanuck, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Armstrong, Whitesand, Gull Bay, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Savant Lake, and Eastern Lac Seul. Most notably, Fort Severn is experiencing particularly severe conditions.

Extreme Cold Warning Details

Residents in these areas are warned of dangerously low wind chill values near minus 45 degrees. These extreme conditions are expected to persist tonight and into Thursday morning. There is a possibility of the cold intensifying again from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Health Risks and Safety Measures

The extreme cold presents significant health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as young children, older adults, individuals with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those without adequate shelter. Common cold-related symptoms to watch for include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes.

Wardrobe Recommendations

To combat these freezing temperatures, residents are advised to dress warmly in layers that can be removed if you become too warm. The outer layer should be wind-resistant. Cover all exposed skin; frostbite can develop quickly under these conditions, especially on exposed skin.

About Extreme Cold Warnings

Extreme cold warnings are issued when temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia. These warnings are important to protect the health and safety of the population.