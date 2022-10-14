THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning. However the National Weather Service in Duluth MN reports 1.8″ of snow so far.

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay, Friday has cloudy skies this morning. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds along with a continued 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening. Flurries and rain showers are forecast to start near midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 1.

Fort Frances

Snow flurries will be ending this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this morning and this afternoon.

High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening. Flurries and rain showers will vw beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Dryden and region for Friday. There is a 70 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning.

High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening. Flurries and rain showers will be beginning before morning. Low plus 1.

Sachigo Lake

Flurries or rain showers will be ending this afternoon then clouds. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning.

Fog patches should be dissipating this morning.

High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low plus 2.