THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – Kandy Roar, a Cree non-binary rock and roll blues artist, debuted in the Vancouver music scene just over a year ago.

Their work has culminated in the release of their first EP, a concept album entitled “Demon Blues” which is funded in part by FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s private radio broadcasters.

A live event at the iconic HippoSonic Studios in Vancouver, BC is slated on October 24th to celebrate the debut release.

A classic blues album at heart, DEMON BLUES showcases edge, depth, and vulnerability. Alongside Kandy Roar’s commanding and uninhibited vocals, award winning guitarist Alex Flock has composed a psychedelic, progressive glam rock and blues infused soundtrack, backed by JeanSe Le Doujet on bass, Nick James on drums, and Harvey Paris on keys.

The album was produced by Eduardo Cristo and recorded at HippoSonic Studios. The tracks were recorded using analog methods to produce a nostalgic sound reminiscent of the 60s and 70s.

“Demon Blues” is a concept album conveying a human journey that is part fact, part fiction, and part metaphor. Through a somewhat cynical view on what it takes to make it in this world, it reflects on how many are born with the odds stacked against them, leading up to the desperate predicaments some are found in while trying to cheat the failed system, and the overall consequences those negative ideals have.

In the end, acceptance is forged through misery, guiding the lost to the road ahead. The story of Demon Blues is inspired by the Faustian bargain, particularly the works of Robert Johnson, blues legend who is believed to have sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads.

Kandy on the message within “Demon Blues”: “Demon Blues was created while navigating difficult, real life emotions, and became the compass to guide myself through my own darkness.

If you are able to rewrite your own story, that’s awesome, and if you just need something to grasp, perhaps this story will offer you some relativity, or maybe just a much needed distraction. Demon Blues is for the people out there who have largely felt trapped, scared, desperate, and depressed. The ones who are still with us, and the ones fighting every day to be here.

I felt alone when I wrote these songs, but you don’t have to when you hear them. Knowing you are not alone in your experiences is everything. ”

Despite the darker themes, “Demon Blues” is built around the concept of finding the path. Several mental health and community support charities are listed on Kandy Roar’s website, for anyone who is battling with mental health or substance abuse issues or looking for ways to support those in need. If you or someone you know is trapped in the darkness, please reach out for help.

Kandy Roar aka Karly Palmer, is an actor, singer, performer, and proud Cree member of Peguis First Nations, originating from Thunder Bay, Ontario, and currently residing in Vancouver, BC.

They share, “Kandy Roar started with a show and a character. Characters are how I interpret the world around me. Over the last year, discovering Kandy Roar has helped me build acceptance and compassion for myself, and find a bit of balance. Kandy definitely represents my sweet side, my love of sugar highs, and the colour pink. Roar is like the edge of the blade, the intensity, and the rock and roll.”

“Demon Blues” marks a significant milestone in Kandy’s career. They are just getting started, with shows and tours slated for 2023, so you can expect more from Kandy Roar. With straightforward influence in blues, a need for glam rock, and a weird obsession with cults – their music, style, and basically everything sets them apart from the norm.

“Demon Blues” is available everywhere October 24th, 2022.

DEMON BLUES Track Listing

Ain’t That The Way It Goes Blue Collar Classification Devil Got My Soul Demon Blues The Good Times The Path

Stream ‘Demon Blues’ and get Show Tickets here (Multi):

https://hyperfollow.com/kandyroar



