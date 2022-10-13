GREENSTONE – OPP in Greenstone advise that two people have been arrested and charged after breaking into a residential property in Geraldton.

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 12:19 p.m., officers with the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter in progress in Geraldton.

At approximately 12:24 p.m., officers arrived on scene and located two people inside the garage of the residential property. Through their investigation, officers formed grounds to believe that both accused had broken into property and placed both under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Joseph MAGISKAN, 28 years-old, of Greenstone, Ontario, and Dylan BILODEAU, 29 years-old, of Geraldton, Ontario have been charged with:

Break, Enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offense contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Joseph MAGISKAN was also charged with:

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

Both accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Thunder Bay Regional Bail court on October 14, 2022.

Anyone with information related to this or any other property crime occurrence, is asked to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).