The Congressional House January 6 committee have voted today, Thursday, October 13th, 2022 to subpoena former President Donald John Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the Capitol.



The recorded vote unanimously decided to compel the former president to appear.



“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair.