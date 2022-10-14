BRUSSELS – NEWS – Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand has concluded a visit to Europe where she met with Allies and partners to discuss key defence priorities.

On October 11, in Warsaw, Poland, Minister Anand met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that advances defence cooperation between Canada and Poland.

Minister Anand also announced the deployment of approximately 40 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) combat engineers to Poland, where they will train Ukrainian sappers with basic and advanced engineering skills, engineering reconnaissance, the use of explosives for demolition work, and demining.

During the visit, Minister Anand met with CAF personnel in Poland to thank them for their service, and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on behalf of Canadians.

During the second leg of the trip on October 12 and 13, Minister Anand traveled to Brussels, Belgium. In Brussels, Minister Anand: