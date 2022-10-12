There is hopefully positive change set to happen at Hockey Canada. The embattled organization’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith left on Tueday. As well there was the mass resignation of Hockey Canada’ board of Directors as well.

These are hopeful the initial moves forward to rebuilding the Hockey Canada according to Members of Parliament along with the organization’s corporate sponsors as well as provincial hockey associations.



The problems for Hockey Canada started over public, business and political reaction to how Hockey Canada dealt with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 national junior team.

Until this point, Scott Smith and the Hockey Canada board refused to step down.

At parliamentary hearings the interim CEO and the organization were criticized over giving what MPs on the panel said were misleading and inconsistent testimony.

Members of Parliament accused Hockey Canada of trying to cover up the alleged sexual assault.



In the wake of the latest moves by Smith and the Board of Directors, Members of Parliament are now seeking information and truth into whether Smith received a severance payout, and what funds are potentially being used to cover it.

Major corporate sponsors which include, Bauer, Tim Hortons, Esso, are all saying that before they return their sponsorship they want to see if Hockey Canada can make the needed changes and conduct the organization with respect and openness.