TORONTO – SPORTS – It appears Hockey Canada is willing to ride the ship right to the bottom.

Bauer, the official equipment provider for Hockey Canada meet with Hockey Canada chief executive Scott Smith and then-interim board chair Andrea Skinner on August 31, 2022, and reports were they left that meeting frustrated that the executives were failing to commit to changes to address hockey culture in Canada.

Now, Bauer Hockey is pulling financial support for the men’s teams – this will include providing free equipment such as helmets and gloves.



Bauer had already paused its sponsorship during the summer over Hockey Canada’s poor handling of sexual assault allegations, now the company says it was taking additional steps because of recent developments.



Hockey Canada was accused last week of not fully answering questions at Parliamentary hearings. That is the reason for the additional decisions Bauer is now taking.