Editorial – Hockey Canada is losing support as the Board seeks to cling to power. Today Telus, Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, Pepsi, General Motors, Imperial Oil have all renewed their declarations of not providing sponsorship money to the embattled organization.

The Prime Minister states that the Board is completely out of touch.

Hockey Quebec has severed connections, as has Hockey Ontario.

Late this afternoon, Hockey Nova Scotia has decided enough as well and are severing ties.

In a statement issued this afternoon, “Members of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors have been closely monitoring the actions of Hockey Canada in recent months and have expressed concerns to the national governing body during this period of time. In their latest step, Hockey Nova Scotia’s board of directors met today for an emergency meeting”.

Following that meeting, the board issued the following statement:

Hockey Nova Scotia has lost confidence in Hockey Canada’s senior leadership. Hockey families and non-hockey families alike agree: Change is needed at the highest levels of the game. Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending the transfer of participant assessment fees to Hockey Canada for the 2022-23 season. Until our values at Hockey Nova Scotia are reflected by Hockey Canada’s senior leadership, we simply cannot support hockey’s national governing body. Hockey Nova Scotia remains committed to working with our dedicated network of volunteers across the province to offer the best programs possible for our membership.

Increasingly the calls across Canada for the resignation of the Board at Hockey Canada is growing.

It is starting to appear that Hockey Canada executives are more concerned for their own positions in the organization than for the hockey players.

Literally millions of dollars have been paid out to settle law suits and in effect by the silence of victims of sexual abuse.

That is not Canada’s game in action, and Hockey Canada officials and executives should be putting the safety and integrity of our national game way ahead of their own wants.

James Murray

NetNewsLedger.com