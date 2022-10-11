Defence Minister Anita Anand visited Poland for a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak. During the visit, the ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance and strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between Canada and Poland. The MOU creates new opportunities for military and civilian personnel to learn from one another, train together, and enable cross-industry defence collaboration to modernize military technology.

Minister Anand also announced that starting in the coming weeks Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to Poland under Operation UNIFIER to support the Polish-led sapper training program for the Security Forces of Ukraine. The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will provide training on a range of basic and advanced engineering skills, engineering reconnaissance, the use of explosives for demolition work, and demining.

Canada and Poland are close NATO Allies and cooperate in many ways – including through the recent deployment of CAF personnel to facilitate the onward movement of Ukrainian refugees. The MOU and training announced today will further strengthen the Canada-Poland defence relationship in support of the rules-based international order.

During her visit to Poland, Minister Anand also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, and met with CAF personnel stationed in Poland to thank them for their service to Canada.