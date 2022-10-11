THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It was a fantastic long weekend with great weather for the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -1 this morning as of 7 AM. Sunny. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and by late this afternoon a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Wind will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning.

High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11.

Fort Frances

It is a warm +11 in Fort Frances. Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +8 in Dryden recorded at the Airport. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 8.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Mainly sunny skies for Wasaho today. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 6.