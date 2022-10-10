RED LAKE – NEWS – The Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a routine traffic stop which led to several impaired driving, Criminal Code (CC) and Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges being laid.

On October 8, 2022, at approximately 12:59 a.m., members of the Red Lake OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle at the corner of Highway 125 and Highway 105 within the Municipality of Red Lake.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation Dean HICKMAN, 38, of Thunder Bay, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC – (one count)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C) (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC – (one count)

Driving while under suspension, contrary to Section 53(1) of the HTA- (one count)

Novice Driver – B.A.C. above zero, contrary to Section 44.1(3) of the HTA- (one count)

Obstruct Plate, contrary to Section 13(2) of the HTA – (one count)

Fail to use lower beam – oncoming contrary to Section 168(a) of the HTA – (one count)

He was released by way of Undertaking with a Red Lake court date of November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.