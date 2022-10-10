FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Three men, including Robert David KOSCIAN, and Drayden Bentley BRAGG from Thunder Bay, along with Raymond Ervin BOUSFIELD of Dryden as well as a youth under 18 face weapons charges after a traffic stop during the Thanksgiving weekend traffic campaign, “Operation Impact”.

The Fort Frances OPP say that the traffic stop ended with four people being charged with numerous weapons, drugs and other criminal offences.

On October 9, 2022 just after midnight a member of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle that was observed to be driving erratically on Highway 11 just east of Fort Frances.

As a result of the investigation a small amount of drugs was located which resulted in the arrest of four subjects and a search of the motor vehicle.

Officers seized weapons and drugs including suspected Methamphetamine, center-fire bolt-action rifle, Airsoft replica pump shotgun, five Airsoft replica handguns, and two Airsoft replica military rifles.

Robert David KOSCIAN, 44 years old from Thunder Bay is charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm section 91(1) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order section 117.01(1) Criminal Code (three counts),

Fail to comply with a release order section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose section 88 of the Criminal Code,

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm section 94 of the Criminal Code,

Possession of Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on October 11, 2022.

Drayden Bentley BRAGG, 20 years old from Thunder Bay is charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm section 91(1) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose section 88 of the Criminal Code (two counts),

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm section 94 of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on December 5, 2022 to answer to the charges.

Raymond Ervin BOUSFIELD, 60 years old from Dryden and a young person who cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act are both charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm section 91(1) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose section 88 of the Criminal Code,

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm section 94 of the Criminal Code.

Both accused were released by police and are scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on December 5, 2022 to answer to the charges.

The OPP would like to remind the public that any information about the illegal possession of drugs or weapons can be anonymously reported through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.