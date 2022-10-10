THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is Thanksgiving. From our family to yours, enjoy the day! Make the best of it.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning at -6.4 ° C is in Armstrong.

There are no weather alerts or warnings for the region this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is -3 this morning at 7:00 am in Thunder Bay. Partly cloudy skies will give way to clear skies this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High 14. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Low plus 2.

Fort Frances

It is currently -4 in Fort Frances. Skies will be clear for Monday. Winds will be moderate at up to 15 km/h.

High 16. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight expect clear skies. Low plus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +4 in Dryden at the airport this morning. Sunny skies for Thanksgiving Monday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High 14. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 7.

Sachigo Lake

It is +5 under clearing skies in Sachigo for Monday morning. Winds will pick up becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Low 7.