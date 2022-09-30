International News – If he can’t win with his army, Russian President Putin appears willing to “fake it” in hopes of making it look like he is making progress in his war against Ukraine.

Russian President Putin opened a ceremony at the Kremlin which will start a process of legally, at least under Russian law, to annex parts of the Ukraine into Russia.

However the move is in direct violation of international law.



The annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk will take place in a setting in the Kremlin’s opulent white-and-gold St. George’s Hall.

President Putin and the heads of the four regions of Ukraine will be signing treaties for them to join Russia.



The event comes just days after the completion of a number of Kremlin-orchestrated referendums held in the Ukraine states that gave people an option of joining Russia.

These so-called referendums have been denounced by the Ukraine government in Kyiv and in Western NATO countries as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint, and based on falsehoods.



Two separatist states in Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern region of Ukraine have been backed by Moscow since declaring independence in 2014.

The southern region of Kherson along with a part of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine were captured by Russia soon after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



The annexation of the Ukraine territories will be rubber-stamped by the Russian Duma next week.

President Putin appears like a spoiled child who is determined to get whatever he wants. In this case it is Ukraine, and he will take it, in his view of course by hook, force or crook.