THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is national Orange Shirt Day a day to honour the memories of children who were taken from their families and put into Residential Schools in Canada.

Thunder Bay

Sunny skies for Friday in Thunder Bay.

High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 8.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies for Friday.

High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Sunny skies forecast for Friday.

High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Winds becoming east 20 km/h after midnight. Low 6.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies this morning for Sachigo Lake. Clearing early this afternoon.

High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Low minus 2.