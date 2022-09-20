Move Could Mark Escalation of Ukraine Russian War

A move in occupied territories in Ukraine to hold ‘votes’ on joining Russia could be a sign of Vladimir Putin realizing that he has to do radical things to save face and be able to declare victory in what is increasingly seen as a failed war.

Votes being held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson may indicate a move to annex these Ukraine territories into Russia.

These moves are generating speculation on potential escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sources tell NetNewsLedger that Russian President Putin is planning a major escalation including conscription. Over past weeks the Russians have conscripted convicts into the armed forces.

These moves come after a major successful advance by Ukraine troops.

What is possible however is that if Putin were to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into Russia, he would consider any attacks on those territories to be attacks on Russia and could led to a major escalation of the war.

