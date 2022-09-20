MOSCOW – Russian President Putin is moving to announcing a general mobilization.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation has added the concepts of “mobilization”, “martial law,” and “wartime” into the Russian Criminal Code and is going to impose a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for voluntary surrender.

This is widely across Russia seen as a step to a general mobilization, a call-up or draft of Russian civilians into military service.

At plenary session held on September 20, 2022, the Russian State Duma passed amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation moving both second and third readings.

The proposed to increase liability for certain crimes against military service.

New concepts were introduced into the Russian Criminal Code: including “voluntary surrender,” “looting,” “mobilization,” “martial law” and “wartime.”

The rulings were passed unanimously.

The Russian Parliamentary session was broadcast on the website of the Russian State Duma.