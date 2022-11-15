BREAKING INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Two missiles or similar projectiles struck Poland on Tuesday. Two people were killed in the apparent attack, which some believe were Russian missiles.

These are the first similar explosions on NATO Treaty member soil since the start of Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine over eight months ago.



The situation has raised the potential that Poland could activate Article 5 of the NATO treaty that underpins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The clause says that “An attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies.”

Triggering that treaty clause it could bring the 30-member alliance to the edge of war with a nuclear-armed Russia. Not acting could embolden Putin to more attacks.