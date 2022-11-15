DRYDEN – Regional NEWS – OPP in Dryden have made an arrest of an individual on an outstanding warrant.

On November 13, 2022 officers observed an individual in the City of Dryden with an outstanding warrant and placed the individual under arrest on the strength of the outstanding warrant. Further investigation led officers to locating a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and items associated with drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, Monique OLSON, 33 years-old of Ignace, ON has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) – two counts

Dustin WOODBECK, 35 years-old of Thunder Bay, ON has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) – two counts

Also assisting in this investigation were members of the OPP’s Dryden Community Street Crime Unit.

OLSON has been remanded into custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Kenora Regional Bail Court on November 15, 2022 and WOODBECK has been released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Dryden on December 5, 2022.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.