THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay AAA Kings are back home after completing their third round of play in the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

Here’s a look at how each of the four clubs fared:

U-18: A solid start to the weekend saw the under-18 Kings skate to a 5-2 triumph over the Mississauga Senators.

Pacing Thunder Bay offensively were Matthew Bertolin and Eric Sheriff, who both tallied twice, and chipped in with an assist apiece.

Also contributing with other marker was Mitch Vanderwey while Peter Forestor dished out a trio of helpers.

Travis Smith was called up to make 30 saves in the win.

Next came a hard-fought 1-1 tie versus the Toronto Titans that saw Morgan Henderson notch the lone Kings goal while Sam Keene was busy in net, turning aside 38 of the 39 shots he faced.

Game 3 had Thunder Bay drop a narrow 2-1 decision to the Reps Hockey Club with Henderson once again scoring the goal off a Matteo Veneruzzo set-up. Smith made 24 stops in the low-scoring setback.

Finishing up, the club played to a 3-3 draw with Don Mills Flyers.

Forester, Evan Lachimea and Jarod Lemieux all found the back of the net in the split decision and Keene make 26 saves to help his side earn a point.

U16: Beginning with a 1-1 tie with the Mississauga Senators, it became more difficult for the U16s as they went on to drop three straight contests.

Easton Mikus had the Kings marker in the draw with the Sens.

The top clubs in the 13-team U16 AAA Division gave Thunder Bay all they could handle as Toronto Marlboros crowned the Kings 8-1 while the Vaughan Kings were also all business in a 7-1 Thunder Bay loss.

Dakota Cooper had both tallies for the squad in the pair of setbacks.

Their final game saw them get blanked 2-0 by the Reps Hockey Club.

U15: For the U15 team, they dropped a close 3-1 result to the Mississauga Rebels, which saw Levi Lucas pick-up the lone marker.

Next came a 6-0 defeat by a very strong Vaughan side.

The club’s third game ended up being postponed as no referees showed up to officiate, thus it was called off and will be made up later in the season.

Finishing up, Thunder Bay fell 5-3 to the North York Rangers.

Jacob Witiluk, Layton Hanson and Reggie Taylor supplied the tallies in that one.

U13: After a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Jr. Canadiens, the U13 Kings came back strong to end their GTHL run in November with a one-goal defeat and a pair of victories.

Owen Trevisanutto, Brady Nash and Mason Glousher connected in the result vs. the Jr. Canadiens.

That was followed by a close 4-3 defeat against the Markham Majors with Nash scoring twice, and adding an assist, while Trevisanutto supplying the other goal.

Regrouping, the squad picked up their first GTHL win as they bested the Mississauga Rebels 4-2.

A Nash hat trick led Thunder Bay while Trevisanutto scored once more with Kainaan Macgillivray registering the win in net.

A second consecutive victory then came as they edged the Toronto Red Wings 4-3.

Carter Johnson was solid between the pipes making 27 saves in earning the triumph.

Nash capped off his solid weekend with two more markers while Glousher and Cooper Disher also converted offensively.

The Kings return to GTHL December 2-4.

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Nov.15)

U-18: 5-5-2

U-16: 3-8-1

U-15: 2-8-1

U-13: 2-10-0