RED LAKE – On September 29th, 2022, officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from both Red Lake and Dryden Detachments, Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Red Lake Crime Unit and Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence in Balmertown within the Municipality of Red Lake.

As a result of the investigation Kevin Slobozian, 23, of Balmertown has been charged with:

· Possession of Schedule 1 Substance Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary of Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

· Possession of Illicit Cannabis contrary to Section 8(1)(b) of the Cannabis Act.

Police seized 107 grams of methamphetamine, over $9,000 in Canadian currency, evidence of trafficking and 30 grams of illicit cannabis. The street value of the drugs seized was over $20,000.

Slobozian was held in custody for a bail hearing.