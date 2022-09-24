THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kaelyn KEJICK, 11 years old.

Kaelyn KEJICK was last seen on September 22, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm in the area of the 600 block of Vickers Street North.

Kaelyn KEJICK is described as an Indigenous female, 5’6″, with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair with highlights.

She was last seen wearing a green zip-up hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black moccasins.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.