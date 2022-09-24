By Kacie Albert

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – As the only rider to go a perfect 2-for-2 Friday evening inside ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta, Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) earned his career-first win on the elite PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Cup Series, victorious at the PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com and Ritchie Bros.

In the opening round of competition, Tetz readied to climb aboard Slip Slap (Vold Rodeo/Prescott) for the third time in his career.

Having made the requisite 8 in both of their previous meetings, Tetz first covered the powerful animal athlete for 84 points during the 2021 Touring Pro Division stop in Marwayne, Alberta, and then for 87 points during this season’s developmental event in Calgary.

The 2018 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year kept his success streak alive aboard Slip Slap in Lethbridge, matching the bull jump-for-jump en route to an 85-point score.

Positioned second on the event leaderboard ahead of the championship round, Tetz elected to attempt Up Shit (Vold Rodeo). In a decision which proved dividends, Tetz remained in perfect time with the bull, making the whistle for a victory-clinching 86 points.

Tetz’s golden finish earned him a crucial 77 national points. He rose two positions in the national standings from No. 8 to No. 6, inching within 79 points of No. 1 Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta).

Second was Coy Robbins (Camrose, Alberta), netting 55 national points.

Robbins was unmatched in Round 1. He delivered the top score when he covered Trapped (Vold Rodeo/Prescott) for 86.5 points.

The 2017 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year, however, was no match for his championship round opponent Out of the Blue (Vold Rodeo/Wyatt Bridge), sent to the dirt in a heart-breaking 7.12 seconds.

After travelling to the Alberta event ranked No. 6 in Canada, Robbins’ silver showing allowed him to crack the Top 5.

Now No. 5 in the battle to be anointed the 2022 PBR Canada Champion, and earn the accompanying $50,000 bonus, Robbins is within a slim 78 points of the top spot.

Blake Smith (Abbey, Saskatchewan) and Chad Hartman (Lancer, Saskatchewan) tied for third after delivering matching 84.5-point rides in the opening round.

Smith conquered Red Pearl (Vold Rodeo) while Hartman covered the previously unridden Jail Bait (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock).

Both riders earned a much-needed 32.5 national points.

The Austin Gamblers’ Smith remained No. 4 in the PBR Canada national standings, rising within 65.17 points of No. 1 Biever.

On the bubble of qualifying for the 2022 PBR Canada National Finals, Hartman surged from No. 21 to No. 16 in the nation.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Garrett Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta).

Green rode Blue North (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) for 83 points to net 14 national points.

He remained No. 20 in the PBR Canada national standings.

In the bull pen, Muzzle Blast (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle) and Sicilian Kiss (Flying High Rodeo Co.) tied for the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honor, both marked 44.5 points in the championship round.

Muzzle Blast earned the top marks when he bucked off Smith in a close 5.05 seconds, while Sicilian Kiss wowed those in attendance when be bested Stefan Tonita (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) in 5.01 seconds.

PBR Canada Cup Series action in Lethbridge, Alberta, will continue Saturday, September 24 for the second iteration of the PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com and Ritchie Bros. Competition inside ENMAX Centre will get underway at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Stay tuned in to PBRCanada.com and follow the tour on Facebook (PBR Canada), Twitter (@PBRCanada), and Instagram (@PBRCanada) for the latest results, news, stats and more.

PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler

PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com and Ritchie Bros.

ENMAX Centre – Lethbridge, Alberta

(Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Nick Tetz, 85-86-171.00-77 Points. Coy Robbins, 86.5-0-86.50-55 Points. Blake Smith, 84.5-0-84.50-32.5 Points.

(tie). Chad Hartman, 84.5-0-84.50-32.5 Points.

Garrett Green, 83-0-83.00-14 Points.

Logan Biever, 0-0-0.00

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0.00

Brock Radford, 0-0-0.00

Aaron Roy, 0-0-0.00

Lonnie West, 0-0-0.00

Cody Coverchuk, 0-0-0.00

Zane Lambert, 0-0-0.00

Jake Gardner, 0-0-0.00

Ashton Sahli, 0-0-0.00

Dawson Shannon, 0-0-0.00

Cauy Schmidt, 0-0-0.00

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0.00

Todd Chotowetz, 0-0-0.00

Stefan Tonita, 0-0-0.00

Jake Maher, 0-0-0.00

Tim Lipsett, 0-0-0.00

Osman Alvarez, 0-0-0.00

Eric O’Flynn, 0-0-0.00

Elijah Gordon, 0-0-0.00

Cody Fraser, 0-0-0.00

Clay Gordon, 0-0-0.00

Garrat Harrigan, 0-0-0.00