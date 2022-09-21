THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Dr. Michael B. Wilson, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Thunder Bay Office have announced the date for the joint inquest into the deaths of Don Mamakwa and Roland McKay.

Mr. Mamakwa, 44, died on August 3, 2014, and Mr. McKay, 50, died on July 20, 2017. Both Indigenous men were in police custody at the Thunder Bay Police Service Headquarters. An inquest into their deaths is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.

The inquest is expected to last 17 days and will hear from approximately 31 witnesses.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Ontario Government Building, Boardroom A, 189 Red River Rd., Thunder Bay.

Dr. David Cameron will be the presiding officer. Peter Keen and Kate Forget will be inquest counsel.

Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-touching-on-the-deaths-of-don-mamakwa-and-roland-mckay/