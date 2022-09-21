Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested a local man Wednesday on numerous charges relating to child exploitation

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in May of 2022 into a local Internet user believed to have been uploading digital media files of child exploitation.

The files obtained through the investigation revealed they were consistent with child pornography. Further investigation confirmed these files were associated with a local Internet address. A local suspect was also identified.

On Aug. 18, 2022, members of the TBPS’s Cyber Crime Unit, with assistance from officers of the Community Oriented Response & Engagement (CORE) Unit), executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 4000 block of Hilldale Road.

Several electronic devices were seized by police during that search.

Investigators learned the accused male was posing as a person under the age of 18 while contacting minors online and soliciting photos and videos from them.

The accused was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Andrew BEREZOWSKI, 23, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Possession of Child Pornography for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale

• Publication of an Intimate Image without Consent

• Makes, Prints, Publishes or Possessions for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography

• Luring a Person Under 16 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication

• Personation with Intent (Identity Fraud)

• Luring a Person Under 18 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to encourage parents to consider having a conversation with their children about staying safe online.

To learn more about protecting children online, visit Cybertip.ca. Cybertip is Canada’s national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, and also features valuable information about some online risks.