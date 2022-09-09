THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Friday morning there are no weather alerts or warnings as of 5:44 am.

Thunder Bay

If you are up early, you will enjoy the warmest temperatures of the day. It is 19 headed down to 16 for today’s temperature. Humidity is 80% this morning with a very light rain shower. Winds are light at 12 km/h from the WSW. The barometer is at 100.7 and rising.

Rain showers will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm.

Temperature steady near 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Skies will be clearing overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low of 8.

Fort Frances

It is +12 in Fort Frances. The barometer is at 101.1 kPa and rising. Humidity is at 96%. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the NNW.

It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30% possibility of rain late this afternoon.

High 21. UV Index 5 or moderate.

Tonight, skies will clear. Low overnight will be 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 under cloudy skies this morning in Dryden. Humidity is at 90%. Winds are 9 km/h from the WSW.

Friday’s forecast is for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight expect partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening then clear. Low overnight of 6.

Sachigo Lake

It is 10 in Sachigo this morning. Winds are westerly at 9 km/h. Humidity is at 96%. The barometer is at 100.5 kPa and steady.

Clear skies are in store for Sachigo for Friday. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 7.