THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region is investigating a suspicious death in the Municipality of Shuniah.

On September 7, 2022, OPP members conducting a well-being check at a residence on East Floral Beach Road discovered a deceased male with serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as 76-year old Risto LEHTONEN.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted Monday at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to confirm the cause of death.

Local residents can expect to see an increased OPP presence in the area.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area within the last week and from anyone who may have home surveillance video of any suspicious or unknown individuals during that time.

The investigation, by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is being conducted under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.