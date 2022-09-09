THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have identified the male subject of a recent sudden death investigation.

Police and paramedics were originally dispatched to an area near the 100 block of Darrel Avenue just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31, following reports of a body possibly being spotted in a nearby waterway.

Following continued investigation, which included consultation with the Coroner’s Office, the Thunder Bay Police Service is now able to confirm the deceased was Matthew BOUCHARD, 38, of Thunder Bay.

Matthew was the subject of a missing person case and was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21 at about 3 p.m. in the 100-block area of Frederica Street West.

Despite these tragic circumstances, we’d like to take a moment to offer thanks to the civilian volunteers who assisted in the search for Matthew and the members of the public who came forward with information.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death.

If you have any details that could assist investigators, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.