THUNDER BAY – NEWS – It was a busy night for Thunder Bay Fire Fighters. This included calls for a small fire on Syndicate Avenue North, a call for a fire in Limbrick, and a (thankfully) false alarm at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

At approximately 3:00 am a single truck responded to a report of a small fire in a laneway on Syndicate Avenue North.

The first arriving unit on the scene encountered a garage fully involved in flames and called for additional resources.

The two TBFR Pumpers quickly brought the fire under control with two attack lines. The garage suffered extensive damage and the house suffered light damage as a result of the garage fire.

Shortly after clearing from the initial fire, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Limbrick Avenue to a structural fire.

The first arriving unit encountered smoke coming from a basement apartment. The crew quickly deployed multiple attack lines and extinguished the basement fire. Two residents from the upstairs apartment were notified by working smoke alarms and exited the building.

The apartment suffered significant damage to the room and additional damage to the remainder of the apartment.

6 Pumpers, an Aerial Ladder and a Command vehicle were dispatched to this alarm.

TBFRS would like to remind the public that working smoke alarms are required on all levels. Working smoke alarms alert occupants early and allow for safe evacuation