THUNDER BAY – Weather – The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Armstrong at +3.5.

There are as of 6:30 am no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

It is +7 in Thunder Bay this morning headed to a high of 26. Humidity is at a hair frizzing 95%. Winds are light from the WSW at 5 km/h. The barometer is at 101.4 kPa and falling.

It will be mainly sunny this morning. Expect increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds will become south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then change to light this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies. Rain showers will be beginning late this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Low overnight of 16.

Fort Frances

It is 19 in Fort Frances this morning heading to a high of 28. Winds are from the south at 17 km/h. Humidity is at 87%. The barometer is falling at 100.8 kPa.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 50 then shifting, becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 percent chance of showers near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 18 in Dryden at the airport this morning. Winds are at 21 gusting to 30 km/h from the south. The barometer is steady at 100.7 kPa.

Clear skies are in the forecast for early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 13.

Marten Falls / Ogoki

It is 8 this morning early at 6:00 am EDT in Marten Falls. Winds are from the south at 5 km/h. Humidity is at 89%. The barometer is steady at 101.2 kPa.

Clear skies are forecast for early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see showers ending after midnight then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 10.