Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Harry KEJICK, 48 years old.

Harry KEJICK was last seen on September 7, 2022 at approximately 3:30 pm in the area of Oliver Road.

Harry KEJICK is described as an Indigenous male standing about 6’0” tall with a slender build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a a grey t-shirt, jeans, black running shoes and a baseball cap.

No photo is available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.