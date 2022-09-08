REGINA – NEWS – Myles Sanderson is dead. The multi-province massive four-day manhunt ended on Wednesday just north of Saskatoon when RCMP took Myles Sanderson the suspect in the horrific mass stabbings was arrested.



Now, RCMP state that shortly after Myles Sanderson was arrested, he went into medical distress and was transported to hospital.

Sanderson was declared dead at the hospital.



Sanderson was stopped by RCMP near Rosthern, Saskatchewan after police responded to reports of a stolen white Chevrolet Avalanche being driven by a person armed with a knife.