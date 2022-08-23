THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person Becky MAMAKWA, a 29-year-old female.

Becky was last seen on Friday, August 19 at about 7 pm in the area of the 2100 block of McGregor Avenue.

Becky is described as an Indigenous female standing 5’4” tall with a medium build. She has shoulder-length red hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie with “lover boy” written across the back, blue jeans, white Nike brand shoes, and a camo black. She wears glasses with brown frames.

No photo is available for media handout at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.