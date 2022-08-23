THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have two suspects in custody, and they have been remanded in Thunder Bay District Jail by the courts following their arrest Monday night after a failed home takeover.

Police arrested two GTA suspects and seized a significant quantity of fentanyl and cocaine following the disruption of a suspected ongoing home takeover on the city’s East End Monday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 600-block area of McLaughlin Street just after 7:20 pm on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The police response was in relation to ongoing concerns about a home takeover occurring. When officers arrived, two suspects fled the home on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, one of the suspects was located and arrested in the 700-block area of McTavish Street. A second officer managed to catch up to, and complete the arrest of the second suspect following a foot pursuit that concluded in the 700-block area of McLaughlin Street.

Both suspects were taken into custody on charges related to drug trafficking activity and obstructing a peace officer.

Officers located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone tablets, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals nearly $75,000 CAD.

Both suspect were transported to the TPBS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Troy CHARLEY, 34, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Shaquelle HAUGHTON, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Both accused appeared in bail court on Tuesday, August 23rd and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

Home Invasions or takeovers are increasingly common in Thunder Bay as gangsters selling drugs take the home of people over. Often that is due to ongoing drug issues, or from debts owed to these GTA gangsters.

Signs of illegal activity – Recognize a Trap House

If a property is being used for an illegal activity you may notice some common signs.

Seeing one of these signs doesn’t always mean illegal activity is going on, but if they happen often or together, a problem may exist.

Some common signs of illegal activity include:

frequent visitors at all times of the day and night

frequent late night activity

extensive home security

residents that are rarely seen, distant or secretive

windows blackened or curtains always drawn

neglected property and yard

people repeatedly visiting the property who only go to the door for a short time

residents who regularly meet vehicles near the property for a short time

strange odours coming from the house or garbage

garbage that contains numerous bottles and containers, particularly chemical containers

putting garbage in a neighbour’s collection area

If there’s a suspicious property in your neighbourhood, don’t investigate it or approach its residents. Call Police or crime stoppers.