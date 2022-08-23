SPORTS – Hockey Canada is working toward trying to restore its reputation as well as sponsors who have backed off of the company over the past months.

Hockey Canada officials have approached some of their largest sponsors seeking to determine is getting rid of some of their top executives and board members could entice regaining their support and likely more importantly their sponsorship dollars as Hockey Canada continues to overcome a long-standing sexual-assault scandal.



Hockey Canada has struggled over the handling of sexual-assault allegations against players.

Major sponsors including the Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, Telus and Esso announced last June that they would suspend support for Hockey Canada, including at this year’s World Junior Championship.



So far, the sponsors who were contacted have not changed their positions, according to sources, whom The Globe is not naming because they were not authorized to discuss sensitive conversations with business partners. Some said the departures on offer would not be sufficient, and that wholesale change to Hockey Canada’s operations is needed.