FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A routine traffic stop lead to impaired driving charges being laid against Darren DENSMORE.

OPP report that on August 21, 2022 at approximately 2:59 am that members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol in the Town of Fort Frances and observed a vehicle travelling on the Kings Highway with no lights on.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Through investigation, it was determined the operator of the vehicle had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver provided a sample resulting in a fail reading. The operator was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Darren DENSMORE 30 years-old of Savant Lake, ON has been charged with the following offence:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

The accused’s drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days. The accused was released by way of Undertaking and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Fort Frances on September 26, 2022 to answer to the above charge.