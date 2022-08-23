ATIKOKAN – NEWS – Police officers with the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged Christopher HARRISON with weapon related charges following an investigation.

On August 21, 2022 at approximately 8:34 am CDT, officers received a report of an altercation taking place between two individuals at a residence on Rawn Road in the Town of Atikokan.

Officers attended the scene and confirmed that an altercation took place and escalated to one of the involved person’s pointing a firearm at the other person.

As a result of this investigation, Christopher HARRISON a 43-year-old male from High River, Alberta has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Pointing a Firearm contrary to section 87 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the CC

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – cocaine contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Opioid contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA

Christopher HARRISON has been held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

If you have any information about this investigation, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.