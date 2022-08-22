SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Two Sioux Lookout men and a Thunder Bay man face drug trafficking charges as a result of a traffic stop in Sioux Lookout on Saturday.

Proactive traffic enforcement efforts have resulted in Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers arresting and charging three individuals with drug trafficking.

On Saturday afternoon around 1:00 pm, August 20, 2022, OPP officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine and cocaine with a street value exceeding $2,500, as well as approximately $5,000 in Canadian currency. As a result of the investigation:

Charles HATTIE, 38 years old, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CSDA) Section 5(2),

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, contrary to Criminal Code (CC) Section 354(1)(a), and

Fail to comply with probation order, contrary to CC Section 733.1(1).

Tyler DEROUIN, 41 years old, of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2),

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, contrary to CC Section 354(1)(a).

Jamie MAXWELL, 38 years old, of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2).

All three accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on September 27, 2022.

If you have any information about the trafficking of methamphetamine or other illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.