Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the publics assistance in locating missing person Christopher Pelky

Christopher was last seen in the area of 84 Carrie Street on the 21st of August, 2022.

Christopher is described as:

– Male

– Indigenous

– 5 feet 10 inches

– 230 pounds

– Heavy build

– Medium complexion

– Black straight short hair

– Brown beard

– Brown Eyes

– Last seen wearing: unknown

– Special considerations: walks with a slouched posture

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477