KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kenora.

At 4:21 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 13 kilometres south of Keewatin, moving south at 10 km/h.

5:21 PM EDT Monday 22 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Hazard: Nickel size hail.