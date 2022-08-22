THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Design is underway for a revitalized streetscape along Red River Road that is safe, resilient, and inclusive.

Opportunities for integrating Indigenous stories and culturally-relevant features have been explored, and 500 Donald Street East would like to share these ideas with you for your consideration and feedback.

Come see proposed design ideas at the Baggage Arts Building Monday, August 22nd from 4-7 pm.

Meet with the designers and project managers and provide them with your thoughts.

When: Monday, August 22nd, 2022, from 4-7 pm.

Where: Baggage Arts Building, 2200 Sleeping Giant Parkway (Marina Park beside the skate park)

