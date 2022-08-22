THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region to start your Monday.

Thunder Bay

It is 12 in Thunder Bay headed to a high of 26 for your Monday. Winds this morning are light at 6 km/h from the WSW. Humidity is 97%. The barometer is 101.7 kPa and falling.

Skies are clear early this morning. There will be increasing cloudiness this morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15.

Fort Frances

It is 11 this morning in Fort Frances with calm winds. Humidity is 97% and the barometer is at 101.8 and falling.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h then light this evening. Low 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Skies are clouding in Dryden and area this morning to start the week. Winds are WSE at 11 km/h. Humidity is at 88%. The barometer is 101.7 and steady.

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm.

High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 16.

Sachigo Lake

It is 9 in Sachigo under cloudy skies. Winds are 15 km/h from the NNE. Humidity is at 90%. The barometer is 102.1 kPa and steady.

Cloudy skies will give way becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning.

High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Low 8.