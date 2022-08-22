THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – There appears to be revived interest along with increased excitement in the world of sports entertainment. World Wrestling Entertainment is getting a lot of pop lately since the announced retirement of long-time Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE executive Paul Levesque has assumed all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative.

The WWE Board of Directors has shaken up the company, and continues their investigation into spending issues and contracts under the former CEO.

With Lesveque, it started with a complete shake-up of the roster with many of the fan-favourite stars returning, and it continues with an announcement of massive ticket sales for WrestleMania 39.

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced a record for first-day ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 which will be taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours – more than any event in WWE history and a 42% increase over first-day sales for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque revealed the numbers on WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call, where the company announced it produced its most successful second quarter in history – setting records for revenue and adjusted OIBDA.

“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”

WrestleMania 39 takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Since what in effect has been the ouster of Mr. Vincent Kennedy McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon and her husband HHH, Paul Lesesque taking charge of the reins, interest is peaking in the product.

Personally over the past decade, from being a fan to an observer to basically not watching, as the product became increasingly corporate and increasingly predictable, it is great to see Lesesque putting his wrestling showmanship back into the picture at the WWE.

Will the “New” WWE direction bring back fans, boost the popularity of the WWE and make money for WWE Corporate?

So far, so good it appears.

James Murray