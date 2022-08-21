THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are seeking public assistance in locating missing person Josie SPADE, a 24-year-old female.

SPADE was last seen on August 18, 2022.

SPADE is described as a

-Indigenous female

-Medium complexion

-Approximately 5’4”

-Approximately 120 pounds

-Thin build

-long dark brown hair

-Brown eyes with glasses

-Rose tattoo on chest

-Rose tattoo on right arm

-Smiley face tattoo on right wrist with the name Adam

Spade was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and black shorts.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.